More than a thousand Venezuelans expected in protest vote

BOSTON (AP) — More than a thousand Venezuelans in Massachusetts are expected to participate in a symbolic rejection of the Venezuela president’s plan to rewrite the constitution.

Venezuelan citizens are voting at polling places in Boston, Worcester and other sites in the U.S. and around the world on Sunday.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has called a July 30 vote to elect members of a special assembly to retool Venezuela’s 1999 constitution. The opposition says the vote is structured to pack the constitutional assembly with government supporters and allow Maduro to eliminate the few remaining checks on his power, creating a Cuba-style system dominated by his socialist party.

The opposition is boycotting the constitutional assembly.

It has asked Venezuelans to oppose Maduro’s plans by showing up at polling sites and filling out ballots featuring three yes-or-no questions.