Ludlow high school cheerleaders raise money for sports teams

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With school budgets as tight as they are, students often raise money for important projects that would ordinarily put a strain on school committee spending.

That’s how it was in Ludlow Sunday where high school cheerleaders, parents and teachers raised money for the school’s athletic department.

Adelaide Bernard, a Ludlow high school teacher and coach told 22News, “The funds from today go to the athletic department, we’re going to try to purchase new mats for them all for the children’s fund needed.”

The cheerleaders and their adult supporters sold everything from baked goods to handmade clothing and cosmetics.

Patrick Winslow, a parent from Holyoke added, “I have five kids in the Ludlow system. 3 of my girls want to be cheerleaders so we’re happy to be here and help them out today.”

They showed their determination to provide the necessary funds for Ludlow’s high school student athletes.