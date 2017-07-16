Keeping children safe from falling out of windows

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 1-year-old child is in the hospital Sunday morning, after falling four stories from a building in Holyoke Saturday night.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Troy Copeland told 22News, police were called to 787 Dwight Street, just after 8:30 Saturday night. Holyoke Police believe the child pushed against the screen of the window and accidentally fell. He was crying, and responsive.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but is expected to be okay. According to safe kids worldwide, falls like these aren’t uncommon, and more than 3,000 kids are hospitalized every year after falling from a window.

In the last month, a five-year-old girl in Brookline died after falling 35 feet from a fourth story window, and a 6-year-old girl in Dorchester was hospitalized after falling from a third story window. That little girl is expected to be okay. There are protective guards you can put on your windows to prevent these accidents from happening.

The National Safety Council reminds parents not to rely on screens for window safety. They said the screen keeps bugs out, but they are not strong enough to keep kids in.

