Holyoke parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For 30 years, Holyoke’s La Familia Hispana has been at the forefront of celebrating Puerto Rican pride.

Hundreds marched proudly and many hundreds more lined the neighborhood streets Sunday to cheer them on. As the parade went by, onlookers expressed their feelings about their heritage as well as the city they now call home

Abigail Morales of Holyoke told 22News, “It makes me proud. I’m glad my city does something to honor our culture, because there’s such a high percentage of Puerto Ricans we have here.”

Every facet of life in this close knit cultural community was represented in the parade.

Holyoke’s sister city of Springfield provided a marching contingent as they supported this parade while planning for the Springfield Puerto Rican parade in the fall.

At the conclusion of the parade, hundreds completed their weekend of festivities at Heritage State Park, for an afternoon of food and family activities.

Organizers told 22News that each year more families participate, not only from Holyoke, but also from Springfield.