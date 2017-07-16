Holyoke catfish derby goes towards a good cause

Hundreds of catfish anglers participated in the derby

Sy Becker Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s become the largest catfish derby in the Northeast: the derby in Holyoke that began Friday night and wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

22News was there as the first of hundreds of western Massachusetts fishermen left the American Legion Post 351 in Holyoke on Friday evening, for a favorite fishing spot along the Connecticut River.

Sunday afternoon, organizers rewarded their fishing skills for prizes totaling $1,400, but just as important is how the money raised during this Marathon Fishing Derby will be used.

Derby organizer Daniel Anderson told 22News, “All the proceeds benefit special needs kids. And in just the past year, we did some work to benefit the Jericho House up in Holyoke, the Therapeutic Equestrian Center, we helped out a few kids when insurance wouldn’t cover.”

Hundreds of catfish anglers participated in the derby, which began at 5 P.M. Friday and didn’t end until early Sunday afternoon.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s