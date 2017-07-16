Holyoke catfish derby goes towards a good cause

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s become the largest catfish derby in the Northeast: the derby in Holyoke that began Friday night and wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

22News was there as the first of hundreds of western Massachusetts fishermen left the American Legion Post 351 in Holyoke on Friday evening, for a favorite fishing spot along the Connecticut River.

Sunday afternoon, organizers rewarded their fishing skills for prizes totaling $1,400, but just as important is how the money raised during this Marathon Fishing Derby will be used.

Derby organizer Daniel Anderson told 22News, “All the proceeds benefit special needs kids. And in just the past year, we did some work to benefit the Jericho House up in Holyoke, the Therapeutic Equestrian Center, we helped out a few kids when insurance wouldn’t cover.”

Hundreds of catfish anglers participated in the derby, which began at 5 P.M. Friday and didn’t end until early Sunday afternoon.