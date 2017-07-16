Community remembers GySgt. Thomas Sullivan on two year anniversary of his death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was two years ago Sunday when Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan was gunned down during an ISIS inspired terror attack on military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

His family has been keeping his memory alive in many ways.

His brother owns Nathan Bill’s Bar and Grill in Springfield where fundraisers have been held and pictures and dedications are posted. Additionally, a remembrance run 5K was held in his honor, and a park was dedicated in his name.

Gunnery Sgt. Sullivan was posthumously awarded a purple heart, Springfield’s Medal of Valor, the Lt. Frank Murphy Medal of Valor, and in May was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal.

Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan was 42 years old. He was one of five people killed in the attack.

