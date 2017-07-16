Chicopee police officer and elderly woman hospitalized after car accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee police officer and an elderly woman were both rushed to the hospital after an accident.

The accident happened around 4:40pm Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Memorial Drive and James Street near the Knights of Columbus.

It’s not clear what caused the accident.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Chicopee Police Lt. Don Strange told 22News it was not a pursuit.

Officer Wilk said they have supervisors trying to figure out what exactly happened to cause the police cruiser to collide with the other car.