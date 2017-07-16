Baker to sign overdue state budget, announce vetoes

BOSTON (AP) — More than two weeks into the new fiscal year, Massachusetts will finally have a budget in place soon.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has been reviewing the $40.2 billion spending package since it was approved by lawmakers on July 7, and could sign it into law as early as Monday.

Baker will also unveil at that time a list of line-item vetoes. The Democratic-controlled Legislature would then have the opportunity to override any vetoes if it chooses.

One key question facing the governor is whether to sign off on a new temporary assessment on Massachusetts employers to help offset rising costs for MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program.

Several major business groups oppose the assessment because the budget does not include other Medicaid reforms proposed by the governor. Lawmakers say those ideas need more study.