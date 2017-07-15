CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sometimes even the most astute comedians exercise poor judgement, running into a stone wall with a crummy script that just refuses to be funny.

“The House” turns into Will Ferrell’s “Waterloo,” a disaster of major proportions. It all began when Ferrell needed some quick cash to send his ingrate daughter to college. Not being financially sophisticated, he turns to his 401K, thinking it contains four hundred and one thousand dollars…ha,ha,ha… you’re getting the idea of the comic intelligence level.

In desperation, Ferrell and his equally clueless wife, Amy Poehler, go along with their sleazy next door neighbor, Jason Mantzoukas, to share in the profits of an illegal gambling casino.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that our luck is about to change and the picture just might become somewhat amusing, but it’s a bad bet. The sloppily directed sitcom veers from one tasteless sketch to another. Even a feeble attempt to poke fun at Martin Scorsese’s classic “Casino” falls flatter than an evening filled with snake eyes.

It’s become painfully apparent we’re watching one of the flimsiest comedies of this generation. Right down to the stock characters who merely go through the motions.

“The House” should have been condemned for misleading moviegoers into thinking “If it’s a Will Ferrell comedy, how bad can it be?”

But this witless mess winds up in the trash bin with 1 star. Bet on “The House” and you lose…

Rated R

1 hour 40 minutes

Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Jason Mantzoukas