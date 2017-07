CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The family and friends of a missing teenager can rest easier Saturday night.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 15-year-old Thalia Gonzalez was found safe Saturday.

Gonzalez is from Rutland, but went missing on July 9th after leaving a family member’s house on Southern Drive in Chicopee without permission, at about 1:30 A.M. Sunday morning.