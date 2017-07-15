Springfield doctor pushes to ban nuclear weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield doctor is pushing to ban nuclear weapons.

Dr. Ira Helfand of the Family Care Medical Center in Springfield, recently helped craft the first ever global treaty banning nuclear weapons.

The treaty was adopted by the United Nations and calls for all countries to eliminate and prohibit the weapons of mass destruction. 122 countries have already approved the ban

Helfand said a nuclear war could be catastrophic. “It would disrupt the climate across the entire planet, cause a catastrophic decline in food production and trigger a world-wide famine that could kill up to 2-billion people,” said Helfand.

Helfand is a member of “Physicians for Social Responsibility,” an organization that has been pushing to ban nuclear weapons for the last five decades.

But 50 countries must sign and ratify treaty.

The treaty will be open for signatures on September 20 at the General Assembly of the United Nations.