Southwick Fire responds to two separate incidents on Saturday morning

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Southwick Fire Department received a report around 9 a.m. Saturday that there was a fire at a junkyard on Sam West Road. The individual working the car crusher in the junk yard saw one of the cars being crushed burst into flames.

According to Southwick Fire Chief Russ Anderson, that led to about 20-30 cars catching on fire. Besides Southwick firefighters being on scene, both Westfield and Suffield Fire assisted, along with Barnes Airport. The first responders used multiple foam units to try and put out the blaze. Anderson said that as of 11 a.m., the firefighters are still in progress of putting the entire fire out.

Within minutes of the situation on Sam West Road, employees of the McDonald’s on College Hwy, reported around 9 a.m. that there was gas leak of carbon dioxide inside the building.

The Southwick Fire Department along with the state HAZMAT team arrived to the scene and secured the facility.

Anderson noted that the issue has been almost taken care of, as they are waiting for the health inspector to give official approval to open the building back up.

Five people were transported to Baystate Noble Hospital for basic exposure to carbon dioxide. All of the individuals were brought to the hospital for a precautionary routine and the injuries are minor.

