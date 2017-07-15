Page Blvd. closed after car accident in Springfield

Police couldn't say when the roads would reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident has shut down a section of Page Blvd. and Brookdale Drive in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. Erwin Greene confirmed for 22News that a car crash occurred on Page Boulevard and Brookdale Drive early Saturday morning. He said the roads are blocked off while police look into the accident.

Sgt. Greene couldn’t confirm whether anyone was hurt, or how many cars were involved in the crash. He also couldn’t say when the roads would reopen.

22News has a crew on the way, and will continue to cover this story.

