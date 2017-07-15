Lack of sidewalks causes safety concern for bicyclists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our Team coverage continues as 22News explores the at-risk factors faced by those of us who ride bicycles.

A resident told 22News, the lack of sidewalks on Page Blvd. gives riders and pedestrians no other choice, but to venture out in the street and into harm’s way. And she wants something to be done about it.

The lack of sidewalks on Page Blvd., has some residents concerned for their safety.

Saturday morning a bicyclist was killed after being hit by tractor trailer, at the corner of Page Blvd. and Brookdale Drive in Indian Orchard.

22News observed uncut brush, lack of bike lanes and sidewalks that ended. In some spots, no sidewalks, forcing pedestrians and bicyclists into the same street that killed a bicyclist.

22News noticed cars speeding down the busy street, making it a dangerous situation for pedestrians and bicyclists, who have no other option but to venture out into the street.

A concerned neighbor, who did not want to show her face, told 22News something needs to be done. “We need sidewalks, all the way down and all the way up. They end on the upper part of Page Blvd. and it’s very unsafe for any pedestrians and any bicyclists. The city needs to make it safe for pedestrians and also bicyclists, so that this doesn’t happen again.”

That concerned resident said the area is unsafe for children, especially with a park nearby. And now that a bicyclist is dead, she wants the city to do something about the lack of sidewalks on the busy street.

That resident told 22News, she wants to start a petition for the city to install sidewalks.