Keep your teen driver safe during “100 Deadliest Days”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are right in the middle of the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers.

Schools out and teen drivers are on the road. But driving can be dangerous for inexperienced drivers.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers.

An average of 220 teen drivers and their passengers are killed during each of the summer months. A 43% increase compared to the rest of the year.

And that could be because kids are driving more. According to Agawam Auto School teens are also encountering new driving conditions.

Gerald Smith of Agawam Auto School told 22News, “If they’ve never driven in the rain, or a thunderstorm or flooded roads and things like that. It’s really important they learn how to do that properly.”

Before your child drives themselves, make sure they are aware of these dangers.

Drivers are likely to take more risk behind the wheel. Teenagers driving with other teens can increase their risk of a deadly crash by at least 44%.

Remind your teen to always wear their seat-belt and obey the speed limit. Nearly one third of teen drivers involved in deadly crashes were speeding at the time of the accident.