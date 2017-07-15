Holyoke Latino community set to celebrate 31st annual festival

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the weekend Holyoke’s Latino population has been waiting for. The 31st annual La Familia Hispana activities, highlighted by Sunday’s parade and family festival.

The festivities began Saturday morning with salutes to members of the community who’ve been striving to improve lives in the Latino community.

Festival honoree Sonia Batlle explained how she works to help those in her community. “I work with the youth, I provide a platform for them to express themselves, their talent and their personality.”

Springfield state representative Carlos Gonzalez told 22News, “It’s a celebration of 30 years of Familia Hispana in the city of Holyoke, as well as the parade that’s going to take place [Sunday], so we’re honored to represent our culture as well as to recognize the contributors, particularly our Hispanic citizens, and others have made.”

Following Sunday’s 11 A.M. parade through several Holyoke neighborhoods, families will gather at Heritage State Park for a day of festive activities.