Holyoke block party aims to improve lives

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Churchill neighborhood got together Saturday for a block party with the intentions of improving lives in this inner city community.

From Chestnut Street park to the H.B Lawrence elementary school, families turned out to enjoy the camaraderie as well as the range of services that were available in abundance.

Learn in Motion member Chris Girard told 22News, “Learn in Motion is a pre-school sports group. We provide alternative views of education for pre-school kids, we focus on ages three, four, and five, but we use sports and movement to do that.”

With many neighborhoods in the grip of the current opioid addiction crisis, there are new programs to assist family members who are or could be at risk.

Hope for Holyoke member Elsa Rodriguez told 22News, “Hope for Holyoke is a center for people who are in recovery. People take a little tour of the building, fill out an application and at the next orientation, you become a member.”

The positive reaction from neighborhood residents was plentiful. “We need to meet more than one time a year,” said Holyoke resident Hazel Rosrio. “We should do it every few weeks. This is awesome you can see the people coming out, all of us.”

The neighborhood improvements come under the banner of the non-profit organization called New Horizons, and they introduced themselves to the Churchill community with Saturday’s block party.