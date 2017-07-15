Fan causes Friday morning home fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) – The Westfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Holyoke Road just before 8 a.m. on Friday morning. According to Deputy Chief Mark Devine, the fire resulted from the motor of a bathroom ceiling exhaust fan overheating and catching fire.

Three fire engines, a ladder truck, an ambulance, and Deputy Chief Devine were on scene and were able to put the fire out in 15 minutes by using a dry chemical extinguisher. Another 15 minutes was spent for inspection purposes, making sure the fire didn’t spread to anywhere else inside or outside of the residence.

“Basically the fire was contained within the bathroom ceiling,” said Devine.

Smoke detectors are what alerted the three people inside the home when the fire occurred. Devine estimated that about $5,000 worth of damage was done to the property.

