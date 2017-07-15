Driver of pickup killed in highway crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A serious crash has tied up traffic on I-95 in Mansfield Saturday morning.
State Police said that troopers responded to the call for the crash around 5:30 a.m. near the rest area on I-95 North. The first trooper on the scene found that a pickup truck had run into the back of a tractor trailer that was parked in the breakdown lane with a flat tire. The pickup caught fire after the crash.
The driver of that pickup, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the wreck. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.