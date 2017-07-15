Driver of pickup killed in highway crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A serious crash has tied up traffic on I-95 in Mansfield Saturday morning.

State Police said that troopers responded to the call for the crash around 5:30 a.m. near the rest area on I-95 North. The first trooper on the scene found that a pickup truck had run into the back of a tractor trailer that was parked in the breakdown lane with a flat tire. The pickup caught fire after the crash.

Pickup Hits Tractor-Trailer in #Mansfield, Catches Fire, Driver is Deceased. Invest still ongoing. Read more at https://t.co/OGtDEjgcVZ pic.twitter.com/6caWRobe6i — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2017

The driver of that pickup, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the wreck. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries but refused treatment.

State Police said that it appears that the pickup was driving in the breakdown lane at high speed just before the crash, but that the crash is still under investigation. As of 10 a.m., the right two lanes of the highway are still closed as crews continue to work at the scene. Copyright 2017 WPRI