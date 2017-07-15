Driver killed after losing control, hitting tree

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a crash on Interstate 95 has left a Rhode Island man dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Paul Girard’s vehicle was traveling northbound Friday in Georgetown when he lost control of the car, veered into the breakdown lane, hit a tree and came to a rest at the tree line.

Troopers say the 67-year-old man, from Narragansett, Rhode Island, was declared dead at the scene. A 63-year-old passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.