Driver killed after losing control, hitting tree

Associated Press Published:
Credit: MGN

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a crash on Interstate 95 has left a Rhode Island man dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Paul Girard’s vehicle was traveling northbound Friday in Georgetown when he lost control of the car, veered into the breakdown lane, hit a tree and came to a rest at the tree line.

Troopers say the 67-year-old man, from Narragansett, Rhode Island, was declared dead at the scene. A 63-year-old passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s