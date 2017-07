DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday morning a person was injured in a car crash in Deerfield.

Around 3:40AM the Deerfield Police South County EMS and South Deerfield Fire were alerted to the one car crash. The crash happened near 106 N Main Street.

According to the Deerfield Police Department Facebook Page, the driver was able to climb out of the truck.

The vehicle was traveling at a high speed and failed to make the turn.