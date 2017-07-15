Bicyclists share safety concerns after series of accidents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A series of serious bicycle accidents in western Massachusetts over the last several days has some bike riders thinking about their safety.

A bicyclist was killed in Springfield Saturday morning after a tractor trailer collided with the bicyclist around 4 a.m. at the corner of Page Blvd. and Brookdale Drive. It’s one of several recent bicycle accidents.

Win Ridabock, a Florence resident, said there was an accident in front of his home just last month. Ridabock said “A gentleman was recently killed right in front of my house last month. An older gentleman, something may have happened with him, he rode out into the middle of the street and was hit by a car and he passed away. You gotta be careful.”

In the last few days, serious bicycle accidents have occurred in Southwick and Chicopee. For some riders, sharing the road can be a scary endeavor.

Natalie Waechter said “I ride my bike to and from school every day in Springfield, and I get very nervous sometimes, because the cars just have no idea what to do with bikers, so I have to be overly cautious.”

Some bike riders said they prefer riding on a path to riding on the street, so that they don’t have to compete with cars.

Matthew Lewimski said “I like to bike here just cause yeah, there’s less cars to worry about, you can go basically wherever without having to check behind you every second for cars.”

Riders said the recent accidents serve as a reminder to be aware of what’s around you when you’re riding your bike.

Ridabock said “Be aware of the people around you, the cars, other riders, make signals when you can if you’re turning. Stop when you’re supposed to.”

Riders said the first step to a safer ride is always wearing your helmet.