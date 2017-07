HOLYOKE (WWLP) – A 4-year-old child is being treated for injuries after falling from the fourth floor window of an apartment building in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Troy Copeland told 22News, police were called to 787 Dwight Street at 8:33 PM Saturday.

Holyoke Police believe the child pushed against the screen of the window and accidentally fell.

Sgt. Copeland said the child was crying and responsive. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center, but is expected to be okay.