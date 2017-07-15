37th Polish festival held at Immaculate Conception Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday marked a day-long celebration of polish culture and the Catholic faith. Parishioners at Immaculate Conception Church in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood came out for the annual Dozynki festival.

They’ve been holding this celebration for the last 37 years and with that much experience under their belt, the church has perfected the art of a good time.

The festivities began at noon Saturday. A polka mass was attended by Polish Bishop of the Springfield Diocese Mitchell Rozanski.

After that, it was time to eat, all the traditional homemade polish food including pierogi, golabki and kapusta.

Father Stanley Sokol told 22News, Time of celebration. Being thankful to God for all of his gifts. It’s does remind me a little bit of Thanksgiving.

Michelle Jasiel added, “When people ask me at school to say something interesting about yourself I always say I know how to speak, read and write in Polish and I’m very proud.”

And if you’d like to try some of that delicious homemade polish food the festival begins a new Sunday at noon.