24th annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival held at Look Park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Glascow Lands Scottish Festival never fails to attract a huge crowd of sentimental supporters. The 24th annual festival was held Saturday at Look Park in Northampton is a celebration of all things Scottish.

Whether a Scot by heritage or by choice, the crowd savored the time honored traditions during the festival.

Several Celtic bands performed throughout the day but the musical highlight may be the skirling of 23 massed pipe bands for opening ceremonies.

Traditional Scottish foods as well as American fare were for sale.

Athletic events include the caber toss, where people literally try to throw an 18-foot long telephone pole as far as they can.

Genealogists and clan representatives were also be on hand for people looking to trace their Scottish roots.