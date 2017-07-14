Who is responsible if a neighbor’s tree damages your property?

Tree fell on Longmeadow home Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Longmeadow Police Department

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) –  Branches and trees could fall as a result of gusty winds, storms, or simply because they are dead. Do you know what to do if your neighbor’s tree damages your property?

It happened in Longmeadow Wednesday during a thunderstorm, when a large tree fell onto a Longmeadow home.

The tree belonged to one Longmeadow Street property, but fell onto the home of another property.

Tree damages roof of Longmeadow home during storm

22News Reporter Matt Caron is Working For You with information about what to do if a neighbor’s tree damages your property, and what steps you can take to make sure you’re not responsible. Hear this story on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

