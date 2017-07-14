Travel with a twist

NBC's Liz McLaughlin Published: Updated:
Modern travelers looking for unique experiences abroad now have help finding it.

(NBC News) Modern travelers will go to great heights to get a memorable experience on vacation, and companies like Get Your Guide are capitalizing on this growing sector of the travel industry by curating and personalizing destination activities.

“We’re basically your online travel assistant and that’s whether you’re on your computer or your cell phone, wherever you go you can find and book really great stuff,” explains Get Your Guide’s Johannes Reck.

That “stuff” people are booking isn’t your mainstream sightseeing or souvenir shopping.

Get Your Guide says consumers want unique, exclusive experiences, like seeing the city from behind the wheel of a mini hotrod, dining like a local or learning about the street art subculture with a graffiti tour guide.

The company currently offers more than 30,000 tours, activities and attractions.

Get Your Guide suggests booking some activities about a week before departure to ensure you’ll get a spot and cruise through your vacation, stress-free.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2unKOUU

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s