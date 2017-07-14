CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We’re always talking about losing weight, but some people need to gain weight! Dr. Laura Christoph, Professor of Nutrition, shared some tips for healthy weight gain.

Healthy weight gain tips:

1. Drink a meal! Drinking calories is not as satiating as eating them, so you might feel less full! Try a super shake with protein, nut butter, a banana, and some spinach.

2. Eat healthy fats! Healthy fat has 9 calories per gram, whereas carbs and fat only have 4. Adding in some fat can be a nice way to increase calories without feeling overfull.

3. Make sure to support your weight gain efforts with a solid weight training foundation. In order to gain weight with optimal body composition, you need to encourage those muscles to increase in size and strength!