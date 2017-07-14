State Rep. Brian Dempsey resigning from State House

BOSTON Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will be losing a key member of the state’s leadership.

The chairman of the state’s budget committee is stepping down after holding the role for more than 10 years.

Haverhill Representative Brian Dempsey is resigning from the House to take a job at ML Strategies, a government relations and consulting firm.

Dempsey has been a state representative for more than 25 years.

He is currently serving his sixth term as House chairman of the state’s budget committee and was a key writer of this year’s spending plan. Dempsey’s resignation leaves this powerful position up for grabs.

Worthington Representative Stephen Kulik is the House vice chairman of the budget committee, but he won’t automatically move up in the ranks. House Speaker Robert DeLeo gets to choose who will become the new chairman.

Springfield Representative Carlos Gonzalez is on the budget committee and told 22News he doesn’t expect the resignation to affect this year’s budget.

“In the future, the great institutional knowledge that the chairman has is going to be missed at the State House. We look forward to the leadership to continue to guide us,” Gonzalez said.

Dempsey is expected to leave the legislature within the next couple of weeks.

