Springfield Thunderbirds donate money to Forest Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are giving $20,000 to the Forest Park Zoo.

The money will help care for animals, and fund upgrades and repairs to zoo exhibits.

Springfield’s AHL franchise is being recognized as the 2017 Season Red Barn exhibit sponsors. Red Barn houses more than 30 species at the zoo.

Thunderbirds Executive Vice President Nathan Costa told 22News, “It’s a really good thing to have in the market and a really good thing for kids to be able to take part of. So that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re just trying to support other local establishments that are like us, that are trying to do the right thing by the community.”

The Forest Park Zoo and Education Center is a nonprofit organization that has served western Massachusetts for over 50 years.

The zoo features exotic and indigenous animals from all over North America.