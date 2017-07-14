Springfield police searching for stolen bicycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for a bicycle they say was stolen from a front yard in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the $3,000 bicycle was donated to a child with special needs by the Jewish Community Center. It was taken from the child’s fenced-in front yard on Johnston Street Tuesday.

Delaney says neighbors have seen a man riding the bicycle and collecting cans. The suspect allegedly frequents the area around a package store on Orange Street.

If you have any information about the stolen bicycle, you’re asked to call Springfield Detective 413-787-6355.