Springfield, Hadley libraries awarded grants for upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Library and the Goodwin Memorial Library in Hadley have been awarded state grants to build brand new libraries.

The Springfield City Library is receiving about $5 million dollars from the state, which will allow them to replace the current East Forest Park Branch with a new building.

The library would be built near the Mary A. Dryden Veterans Memorial School in East Forest Park. It’s expected to take 3 years for construction to be completed.

Hadley is also receiving money from the MBLC to replace the historic Goodwin Memorial Library at the corner of Route 9 and Middle Street.

They are receiving a $4 million dollar construction grant from the state, which will cover about half of the construction cost for a new library. Hadley plans to hold a town meeting in August to figure out how to come up with the rest of the construction cost.

The Goodwin Memorial Library has been serving residents since 1902.

The construction grants for the nine communities, total $67 million dollars. Grants from the MBLC are awarded about every 5 years.