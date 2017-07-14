Remains of longtime fugitive found in eastern Massachusetts

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – The remains of a longtime fugitive accused of killing a Pennsylvania police chief have been found in his wife’s backyard.

The FBI had been looking for Donald Eugene Webb for the last 36 years. He was on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List for more than 20 years. He is accused of brutally beating, then shooting and killing then- Saxonburg, Pennsylvania Police Chief Gregory Adams back in December of 1980.

The Associated Press reports that Webb’s wife, Lillian Webb, led investigators to his remains in her North Dartmouth backyard in exchange for immunity in the criminal investigation. It is now believed the career criminal died about 17 years ago in 1999.

“For almost 37 years, the family of Chief Adams, and the citizens of Saxonburg have been awaiting news of Donald Eugene Webb’s whereabouts. The FBI is grateful to have been able to play a role in helping to resolve this case. Although it’s unfortunate Mr. Webb will never be brought to justice to pay for his crimes, we’re hopeful the family can find some closure in knowing that this alleged murderer has been located,” Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division said in a release sent to 22News.

The FBI renewed their efforts to find Webb just last month by releasing never-before-seen photos and offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about his whereabouts. The agency says that reward will not be paid out given that his location was determined through investigative efforts.

At the time of the Pennsylvania murder, the FBI says Webb lived in Massachusetts, with his wife and stepson. He was also known to be acquainted with people in Fall River and Taunton, Massachusetts, who were associated with the Patriarca Crime Family in Providence, Rhode Island.

