Protecting your bank account from hackers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If your bank account information gets hacked, you may not be able to get your money back.

You only have 60 days after you notice charges on your bank statement to get your money back.

In order to make sure you get your money back in full, you need to keep track of the debit card and pin the money came off of.

You also need to let your bank know as soon as possible. After 60 days, your bank doesn’t have to give you your money back.

In order to prevent your account from getting hacked, financial analysts suggest using your bank’s app on your phone instead of logging in on a computer.

Passwords should be unique and not include numbers that are from your birthday, anniversary, or anything else easily accessible through social media.

There may even be notifications you can set up from your bank’s app that alerts you if you’ve charged more money than normal to your account.

Banking apps are getting even smarter.

Some apps offer more secure ways of signing on to your bank account like using your fingerprint.

In the future, they may even use facial recognition.