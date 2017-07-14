Police chase crossed into Massachusetts overnight, ended in CT

SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in Connecticut on drug and weapon charges after leading police on a lengthy, early morning chase that crossed over the state line into Massachusetts.

Connecticut State Police say the chase began in Somers around 1:38 a.m., after a trooper attempted to pull over a car on Route 190 for crossing over the double yellow lines. The driver, later identified as Alfredo Claudio, of Hartford, allegedly kept driving toward Stafford Springs, before returning to Somers.

Connecticut State Police say the chase then crossed over into Massachusetts, where East Longmeadow police pursued Claudio before he drove into Springfield. Springfield and Massachusetts State Police were also unable to stop the car, which allegedly traveled through city streets before entering I-91 South back toward Connecticut.

Tire deflation sticks were placed on I-91 South, but Connecticut State Police say the driver managed to avoid them and exited into Enfield. The chase continued through Enfield, where local police followed Claudio back to Somers, where the chase began. State police eventually stopped the car just over the state line in Stafford Springs after boxing it in. Claudio allegedly rammed the back of the state trooper’s cruiser in an attempt to escape. No one was injured, but the cruiser was damaged.

Claudio and his passenger, Hector Arocho, of New Britain, were caught and arrested after they allegedly got out of the car and tried to run away.

Connecticut State Police say they found a loaded .38 revolver in the car, as well as fentanyl and oxycodone pills. A third passenger was in the vehicle, but was released.

The men are facing multiple gun, drug, and motor vehicle charges.

Arocho allegedly reported the car stolen out of New Britain in the middle of the chase. He is being charged with interfering with an officer and criminal attempt to falsely report an incident.