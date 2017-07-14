Northampton artists celebrate art outside on Bastille Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were in Northampton Friday you may have noticed people taking their art outside.

It was part of the annual “Arts Night Out En Plein Air” painting festival. The annual July event happened to fall on Bastille Day, a national day of celebration in France.

Organizers say they took the opportunity to add a little French flare to the occasion.

“We’re celebrating Bastille Day with painting “En plain air,” which means out in the open,” said local artist Susan Barocas. “In celebration I broke out my french easel. I don’t usually use one but it was appropriate for today.”

The event was put on by Northampton Center for the Arts.