New flashing yellow arrow at South Hadley intersection a safer alternative

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass, (WWLP) – A new flashing yellow arrow has been added to the traffic light at the intersection of Route 33 and Route 202 in South Hadley.

According to MassDOT, the flashing yellow arrow has been extensively tested and approved by the Federal Highway Administration as a safer alternative to the traditional left turn arrow. The traditional left turn arrow usually goes from a steady green arrow, to a steady yellow arrow, and finally to a steady green light, requiring drivers to yield to oncoming traffic before turning.

MassDOT says crashes often occur when a driver preparing to turn left sees a steady green light and forgets or does not understand that they must yield to oncoming traffic.

