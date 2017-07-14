MassDOT wants you to “Scan the Street for Wheels and Feet”

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has launched “Scan the Street for Wheels and Feet,” a new statewide safety campaign to raise awareness for the safety of motorists, pedestrian and cyclists.

MassDOT said this initiative is to help reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrian and cyclists.

“This safety campaign highlights the importance of having motorists, pedestrians and cyclists be cognizant of each other while sharing the road,” MassDOT Highway Division Manager of Highway Safety Bonnie Polin stated in a news release. “MassDOT is pleased to partner with state agencies, community and civic organizations to provide this helpful public safety campaign to encourage all travelers to be keenly aware of those traveling around them.”

Signs have been posted around Boston reminding drivers and pedestrians to “Scan the Street for Wheels and Feet.”

Two videos that highlight safety risks for all travelers on roadways are also available to help support the campaign.

MassDOT said although the state has experienced a decline in overall motor vehicle fatalities and injuries during the past eight years, the fatalities and injuries involving people walking and cycling actually increased.