Ludlow police question two adults approaching teens at local playgrounds

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A concerned parent on Tuesday, reported to Ludlow police that an older white man and a younger adult women approached her 12-year-old daughter to speak about substance abuse.

Ludlow police said a 58-year-old Springfield man and a 32-year-old Chicopee woman approached several teenagers at both Whitney Park on Howard Street in Ludlow and the children’s playground on Sewall Street on Tuesday.

When questioned by Ludlow police, both adults said they meant no harm.

They said they routinely speak with teenagers in public areas as community service to counsel them on drug abuse and homelessness.

The two adults did not represent any government agency or healthcare organization.

No criminal charges have been pursued.

If you see any suspicious activities, you are asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8283.