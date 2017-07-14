JFK centennial commemorative stamp to be presented at Irish Cultural Center

Irish Center of Western New England to host stamp presentation

By Published: Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England is set to host a commemorative John F. Kennedy stamp presentation Friday afternoon.

The stamp will be presented to the organization by Connecticut Post Master Ted Goonan.

Iin a release sent to 22News, ICC President Sean Cahillane said the ICC is honored to be chosen for this presentation.

“Here in Western Massachusetts we have always considered JFK close to our hearts, and his Irish heritage was a source of pride for him, during his lifetime, as it is still for us now,” Cahillane said.

The event located at 429 Morgan Road in West Springfield will start at 2:00 pm

22News Reporter Sy Becker is attending the event and will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s