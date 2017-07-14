JFK centennial commemorative stamp to be presented at Irish Cultural Center

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England is set to host a commemorative John F. Kennedy stamp presentation Friday afternoon.

The stamp will be presented to the organization by Connecticut Post Master Ted Goonan.

Iin a release sent to 22News, ICC President Sean Cahillane said the ICC is honored to be chosen for this presentation.

“Here in Western Massachusetts we have always considered JFK close to our hearts, and his Irish heritage was a source of pride for him, during his lifetime, as it is still for us now,” Cahillane said.

The event located at 429 Morgan Road in West Springfield will start at 2:00 pm

22News Reporter Sy Becker is attending the event and will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.