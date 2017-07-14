InFocus: Update on politics in Washington

22News InFocus will discuss impact of Russia investigation

Amy Phillips, Producer, 22News Investigative Team Published:

(WWLP) – It’s been nearly seven months since the new administration entered the White House. Since then, there have been several executive orders and cabinet nominations.

This week on 22News InFocus, we’ll examine what’s going on in Congress and discuss President Donald Trump’s agenda, including the budget, job creation, infrastructure improvements, and healthcare reform.

We’ll also talk about the impact of the Russia investigation.

Be sure to watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at Noon.  You can watch the program LIVE on-air, or stream it on your mobile device, with the 22News app.  If you miss it, you can always find it on our website, at WWLP.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s