Gov. Baker remains opposed to GOP health care bill

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says a preliminary review by his administration of the latest version of the Senate GOP health care bill has not changed his opinion that it would be harmful to Massachusetts.

Baker listed a number of objections to the bill in a statement released on Friday. He said among other things it would increase the ranks of the uninsured, eliminate “essential health benefits,” and reduce federal Medicaid funding for Massachusetts.

Last month, the governor said his administration’s analysis of the first GOP bill, later withdrawn by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, would result in 264,000 Massachusetts residents losing coverage and cost the state $8.2 billion in federal funds.

Baker is calling for a bipartisan approach to health care reform in Washington.