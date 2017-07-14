Driving in the rain with your headlights off could cost you

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re driving in the rain with your headlights off, you’re breaking the law.

It’s best known as “wipers on, headlights on.”

State law requires drivers to turn on their headlights whenever their windshield wipers are on.

“I did not know I had to have my windshield wipers and my headlights on,” Ariana Caraballo of Springfield told 22News.

If you don’t have your headlights on in the rain, you could get a ticket.

The “wipers on, headlights on” state law went into effect in 2015 and some people still don’t know about it.

“Now that I think about it, it makes sense to have your lights on and your windshield wipers obviously on when it’s raining, so I’ll make sure I have my lights on going forward,” Caraballo said.

You also need to turn your lights on a half-hour after sunset and a half-hour before sunrise, or when visibility is less than 500 feet.

The law requires that your headlights and your tail lights be on during bad weather, when your windshield wipers are in use. The law’s required to ensure the safety of drivers on state roads.

Some newer model vehicles come with a feature that will automatically turn your headlights on for you.

“I guess you can call it an auto lamp feature where its light sensitive, by a sensor on the windshield, and it will turn the headlights on if it feels it’s dark enough for the headlights to be on,” Dave Carlson of Balise in West Springfield said.

Driving in the rain without your headlights on can result in a $5 ticket.