CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Lauren visited Six Flags new England for their Annual Coasters for a Cause Event. Local on air personalities from around New England rode 13 Roller coasters in exchange for tickets to give to their charity of choice. Lauren’s charity of Choice was the Make a Wish Foundation of Massachusetts & Rhode Island! Regional Director Peg Wheble visited the show to accept the tickets.

Promotional Consideration: Six Flags New England.