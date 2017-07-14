Chicopee PD: Increase in reports of stolen rims, tires from driveways

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are reminding residents– “If you see something, say something,” after a recent increase in reports of stolen rims and tires.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a majority of the cases in which rims or tires were stolen happened in the Aldenville neighborhood. One report also came from the Burnett Road area. In total, Wilk said there has been 6 six theft reports since the beginning of the month.

Vehicles targeted in these crimes were Honda Civics and Accords, a Honda Fit, a Toyota Tundra and a Dodge Challenger.

Wilk says residents shouldn’t hesitate to call police if they think they see something “off” or suspicious. He said the police department will send a cruiser to follow up on any calls that come in.

To protect your car from these crimes, Chicopee police recommend keeping your outdoor lights on at night, using your vehicle motion alarms and using wheel locks if possible.

Chicopee police can be reached at 413-594-1700.