Catching the biggest catfish in annual Holyoke Catfish Derby competition

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Expect to see fishermen lining up along the banks of the Connecticut River on the weekend, all with same goal.

More than 200 New England fishermen are competing in the 37th annual Catfish Derby in Holyoke.

The Northeast’s biggest catfish tournament started Friday night.

Fishermen come vying for the grand prize of $300.

A Triple Crown winner told 22News the Connecticut River has the best catfish.

“We know the river good and the fish are always here,” Michael Koske told 2News. “Real good catfish habitat. A little bit dangerous down below, but we love it, makes it a little bit more exciting.”

All proceeds will go towards helping kids with special needs and autism.

The weigh-in and grand prize winner will be announced Sunday at 2 p.m.