Building trades encourage women to join field

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Within the next three years, one out of five workers in the building trades will be female.

The Massachusetts gaming commission spent $150,000 to recruit more women into the construction field.The Career Point job training center is also actively involved in recruitment and training.

“Everyone, everyone will jump at this, it’s a great opportunity, hopefully everyone does,” said Ashley Rangel-Lopez of Career Point.

Career Point expects to attract women of all ages and backgrounds.

Student Engagement Career Center Coordinator, Xandria Sotomayor said that this opportunity is indefinably breaking barriers and the glass ceiling.

William Dean Vocational-Technical High School in Holyoke recently hosted women in the construction field.

Some of the women who attended the event are building the MGM resort Casino in Springfield.