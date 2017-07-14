Nexstar Northeast HUB and WWLP-22News seeks a qualified individual to join our technical team as a Broadcast Engineering Technician. Experience maintaining on-air video servers, master control automation, routing switchers, digital tape machines, general computer networking, MPEG video, video over IP, transmitter monitoring and satellite uplink operations is preferred, but not required. Working hours will consist of shift work including some weekends/evenings and on-call rotation.
HOURS: TBD
PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Must have experience within a television or cable broadcast facility. Electrical engineering and IT background strongly desired.
APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5617
TELEPHONE: no calls please.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.