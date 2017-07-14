Broadcast Engineering Technician

By Published:
One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200
Nexstar Northeast HUB and WWLP-22News seeks a qualified individual to join our technical team as a Broadcast Engineering Technician.  Experience maintaining on-air video servers, master control automation, routing switchers, digital tape machines, general computer networking, MPEG video, video over IP, transmitter monitoring and satellite uplink operations is preferred, but not required.  Working hours will consist of shift work including some weekends/evenings and on-call rotation.

HOURS:     TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIREDMust have experience within a television or cable broadcast facility.  Electrical engineering and IT background strongly desired.

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5617

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

