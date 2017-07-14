Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center host pig roast to benefit “stand down”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield organization of veterans helping other veterans has started planning an event that will take place in the fall.

The Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center hosted a pig roast Friday to benefit the western Massachusetts “Stand Down” in late September. The “Stand Down” is a day devoted to providing services for veterans in need.

Gumersindo Gomez, Executive Director for the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center said, “For 31 years we have worked in the neighborhood, our job is to help the families from A to Z.”

Mark Mcclarty, a disabled veteran said, “I came here as a disabled veteran, and I was looking for benefits, and they got me 20 percent for my disability.”

The Springfield Outreach Center recently built 20 apartments for homeless veterans next to their Franklin Street headquarters.