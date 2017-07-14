Baystate Health is set to receive millions of dollars from the state next year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Baystate Health is in line to receive $3 million dollars in state funding.

Local legislators held a news conference at Baystate Medical Center Friday to make the announcement. The funding was included in amendments, passed by both the House and the Senate, as part of the state’s 2018 Fiscal budget. State lawmakers told 22News Baystate is important to the region’s economy.

“A lot of the economy here in Massachusetts is driven by health care types of initiatives and health sectors in the economy and its no different here in Western Massachusetts,” said State Senator Jim Welch.

“It’s a public health issue, an economic viability issue for the institution for a lot of different reasons this kind of really made its way up towards the top of the priority pile,” said State Representative Michael Finn

About two million dollars would go towards the UMass Medical School Springfield Campus that’s slated to open next month. Baystate Health’s President said they hope it’ll help recruit more doctors who could eventually work at this hospital.

Baystate Preisdent Mark Keroack told 22News the funding would also help them pay the cost of caring for medicaid patients.

“There’s a bit of a disparity between the east and the west in terms of the supplemental funding for medicaid,” said Baystate Health President & CEO, Dr. Mark Keroack. “We lost about $50 million dollars a year caring for the underserved.”

Keroack told 22News Baystate Health does about three times the amount of care for medicaid patients, than any other hospital in the state. The funding just needs approval from Governor Baker.